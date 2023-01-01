CFA francs BCEAO to Jersey pounds today

Convert XOF to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
1.33 jep

1.00000 XOF = 0.00133 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090790.87931.496111.66850.964518.76
1 GBP1.1481111.2523104.3441.717781.915711.1073521.5396
1 USD0.916850.798531183.3221.37171.529750.884317.2
1 INR0.01100360.009583670.012001610.01646260.01835950.0106130.206428

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jersey pound
1 XOF0.00133 JEP
5 XOF0.00667 JEP
10 XOF0.01334 JEP
20 XOF0.02667 JEP
50 XOF0.06668 JEP
100 XOF0.13336 JEP
250 XOF0.33341 JEP
500 XOF0.66681 JEP
1000 XOF1.33363 JEP
2000 XOF2.66726 JEP
5000 XOF6.66815 JEP
10000 XOF13.33630 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JEP749.83200 XOF
5 JEP3749.16000 XOF
10 JEP7498.32000 XOF
20 JEP14996.64000 XOF
50 JEP37491.60000 XOF
100 JEP74983.20000 XOF
250 JEP187458.00000 XOF
500 JEP374916.00000 XOF
1000 JEP749832.00000 XOF
2000 JEP1499664.00000 XOF
5000 JEP3749160.00000 XOF
10000 JEP7498320.00000 XOF