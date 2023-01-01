CFA francs BCEAO to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert XOF to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1.33 imp

1.00000 XOF = 0.00133 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Isle of Man pound
1 XOF0.00133 IMP
5 XOF0.00667 IMP
10 XOF0.01334 IMP
20 XOF0.02667 IMP
50 XOF0.06668 IMP
100 XOF0.13336 IMP
250 XOF0.33341 IMP
500 XOF0.66681 IMP
1000 XOF1.33363 IMP
2000 XOF2.66726 IMP
5000 XOF6.66815 IMP
10000 XOF13.33630 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 IMP749.83200 XOF
5 IMP3749.16000 XOF
10 IMP7498.32000 XOF
20 IMP14996.64000 XOF
50 IMP37491.60000 XOF
100 IMP74983.20000 XOF
250 IMP187458.00000 XOF
500 IMP374916.00000 XOF
1000 IMP749832.00000 XOF
2000 IMP1499664.00000 XOF
5000 IMP3749160.00000 XOF
10000 IMP7498320.00000 XOF