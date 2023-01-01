CFA francs BCEAO to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert XOF to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6.22 ils

1.00000 XOF = 0.00622 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090790.87931.496111.66850.964518.76
1 GBP1.1481111.2523104.3441.717781.915711.1073521.5396
1 USD0.916850.798531183.3221.37171.529750.884317.2
1 INR0.01100360.009583670.012001610.01646260.01835950.0106130.206428

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XOF0.00622 ILS
5 XOF0.03108 ILS
10 XOF0.06216 ILS
20 XOF0.12432 ILS
50 XOF0.31080 ILS
100 XOF0.62160 ILS
250 XOF1.55399 ILS
500 XOF3.10797 ILS
1000 XOF6.21595 ILS
2000 XOF12.43190 ILS
5000 XOF31.07975 ILS
10000 XOF62.15950 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ILS160.87600 XOF
5 ILS804.38000 XOF
10 ILS1608.76000 XOF
20 ILS3217.52000 XOF
50 ILS8043.80000 XOF
100 ILS16087.60000 XOF
250 ILS40219.00000 XOF
500 ILS80438.00000 XOF
1000 ILS160876.00000 XOF
2000 ILS321752.00000 XOF
5000 ILS804380.00000 XOF
10000 ILS1608760.00000 XOF