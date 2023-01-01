CFA francs BCEAO to Honduran lempiras today

Convert XOF to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
41.24 hnl

1.00000 XOF = 0.04124 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985311.37170.916851.5297510.12031.34015817.546
1 GBP1.252311.717781.148111.9157112.67371.678271023.81
1 CAD0.7290220.58214710.6683991.115227.377930.976999596.009
1 EUR1.09070.8711.4961111.668511.03821.4617891.697

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Honduran Lempira
1 XOF0.04124 HNL
5 XOF0.20620 HNL
10 XOF0.41241 HNL
20 XOF0.82482 HNL
50 XOF2.06204 HNL
100 XOF4.12409 HNL
250 XOF10.31022 HNL
500 XOF20.62045 HNL
1000 XOF41.24090 HNL
2000 XOF82.48180 HNL
5000 XOF206.20450 HNL
10000 XOF412.40900 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HNL24.24780 XOF
5 HNL121.23900 XOF
10 HNL242.47800 XOF
20 HNL484.95600 XOF
50 HNL1212.39000 XOF
100 HNL2424.78000 XOF
250 HNL6061.95000 XOF
500 HNL12123.90000 XOF
1000 HNL24247.80000 XOF
2000 HNL48495.60000 XOF
5000 HNL121239.00000 XOF
10000 HNL242478.00000 XOF