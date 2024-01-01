1 thousand Honduran lempiras to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert HNL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
23,956 xof

L1.000 HNL = CFA23.96 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
HNL to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 HNL to XOF
High24.286524.8013
Low23.609523.6095
Average23.964024.3244
Change-1.36%-1.68%
1 HNL to XOF stats

The performance of HNL to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.2865 and a 30 day low of 23.6095. This means the 30 day average was 23.9640. The change for HNL to XOF was -1.36.

The performance of HNL to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.8013 and a 90 day low of 23.6095. This means the 90 day average was 24.3244. The change for HNL to XOF was -1.68.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HNL23.95580 XOF
5 HNL119.77900 XOF
10 HNL239.55800 XOF
20 HNL479.11600 XOF
50 HNL1,197.79000 XOF
100 HNL2,395.58000 XOF
250 HNL5,988.95000 XOF
500 HNL11,977.90000 XOF
1000 HNL23,955.80000 XOF
2000 HNL47,911.60000 XOF
5000 HNL119,779.00000 XOF
10000 HNL239,558.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Honduran Lempira
1 XOF0.04174 HNL
5 XOF0.20872 HNL
10 XOF0.41744 HNL
20 XOF0.83487 HNL
50 XOF2.08718 HNL
100 XOF4.17436 HNL
250 XOF10.43590 HNL
500 XOF20.87180 HNL
1000 XOF41.74360 HNL
2000 XOF83.48720 HNL
5000 XOF208.71800 HNL
10000 XOF417.43600 HNL