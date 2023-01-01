CFA francs BCEAO to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert XOF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
13.07 gtq

1.00000 XOF = 0.01307 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XOF0.01307 GTQ
5 XOF0.06537 GTQ
10 XOF0.13074 GTQ
20 XOF0.26148 GTQ
50 XOF0.65369 GTQ
100 XOF1.30739 GTQ
250 XOF3.26848 GTQ
500 XOF6.53695 GTQ
1000 XOF13.07390 GTQ
2000 XOF26.14780 GTQ
5000 XOF65.36950 GTQ
10000 XOF130.73900 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GTQ76.48820 XOF
5 GTQ382.44100 XOF
10 GTQ764.88200 XOF
20 GTQ1529.76400 XOF
50 GTQ3824.41000 XOF
100 GTQ7648.82000 XOF
250 GTQ19122.05000 XOF
500 GTQ38244.10000 XOF
1000 GTQ76488.20000 XOF
2000 GTQ152976.40000 XOF
5000 GTQ382441.00000 XOF
10000 GTQ764882.00000 XOF