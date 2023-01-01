CFA francs BCEAO to Argentine pesos today

Convert XOF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
594.53 ars

1.00000 XOF = 0.59453 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985941.37180.91711.5297510.12391.34025817.518
1 GBP1.252211.717771.148371.9155612.67711.678261023.7
1 CAD0.7289690.58215110.6685341.115147.380010.977001595.945
1 EUR1.09040.87081.4958111.6680411.03911.46141891.422

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Argentine Peso
1 XOF0.59453 ARS
5 XOF2.97265 ARS
10 XOF5.94530 ARS
20 XOF11.89060 ARS
50 XOF29.72650 ARS
100 XOF59.45300 ARS
250 XOF148.63250 ARS
500 XOF297.26500 ARS
1000 XOF594.53000 ARS
2000 XOF1189.06000 ARS
5000 XOF2972.65000 ARS
10000 XOF5945.30000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ARS1.68200 XOF
5 ARS8.41000 XOF
10 ARS16.82000 XOF
20 ARS33.64000 XOF
50 ARS84.10000 XOF
100 ARS168.20000 XOF
250 ARS420.50000 XOF
500 ARS841.00000 XOF
1000 ARS1682.00000 XOF
2000 ARS3364.00000 XOF
5000 ARS8410.00000 XOF
10000 ARS16820.00000 XOF