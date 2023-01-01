Samoan talas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert WST to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
1,363.64 pen

1.00000 WST = 1.36364 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.0900590.84591.495771.668660.963818.7574
1 GBP1.148511.2519104.3351.717861.916421.1069321.5424
1 USD0.917450.798786183.3411.37221.530810.884217.2078
1 INR0.01100770.009584550.011998910.01646490.0183680.01060940.206475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 WST1.36364 PEN
5 WST6.81820 PEN
10 WST13.63640 PEN
20 WST27.27280 PEN
50 WST68.18200 PEN
100 WST136.36400 PEN
250 WST340.91000 PEN
500 WST681.82000 PEN
1000 WST1363.64000 PEN
2000 WST2727.28000 PEN
5000 WST6818.20000 PEN
10000 WST13636.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Samoan Tala
1 PEN0.73333 WST
5 PEN3.66665 WST
10 PEN7.33331 WST
20 PEN14.66662 WST
50 PEN36.66655 WST
100 PEN73.33310 WST
250 PEN183.33275 WST
500 PEN366.66550 WST
1000 PEN733.33100 WST
2000 PEN1466.66200 WST
5000 PEN3666.65500 WST
10000 PEN7333.31000 WST