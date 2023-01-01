50 US dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert USD to SVC at the real exchange rate

50 usd
437.74 svc

1.00000 USD = 8.75480 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06386940.1147190.001052930.0007051850.0006151310.005486110.0131925
1 INR15.656911.796150.01648570.0110410.009631060.08589560.206555
1 JPY8.716960.55674810.009178390.006147040.005362070.04782220.114999
1 CAD949.72760.6585108.95210.6697330.5842065.210312.5293

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 USD8.75480 SVC
5 USD43.77400 SVC
10 USD87.54800 SVC
20 USD175.09600 SVC
50 USD437.74000 SVC
100 USD875.48000 SVC
250 USD2188.70000 SVC
500 USD4377.40000 SVC
1000 USD8754.80000 SVC
2000 USD17509.60000 SVC
5000 USD43774.00000 SVC
10000 USD87548.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / US Dollar
1 SVC0.11422 USD
5 SVC0.57112 USD
10 SVC1.14223 USD
20 SVC2.28446 USD
50 SVC5.71115 USD
100 SVC11.42230 USD
250 SVC28.55575 USD
500 SVC57.11150 USD
1000 SVC114.22300 USD
2000 SVC228.44600 USD
5000 SVC571.11500 USD
10000 SVC1142.23000 USD