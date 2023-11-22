250 US dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert USD to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 usd
203,953.50 ngn

1.00000 USD = 815.81400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06385430.1146790.001053180.0007052990.0006150420.005484210.0131694
1 INR15.660611.795950.01649350.01104540.009631960.08588630.206241
1 JPY8.719970.55680810.009183730.006150630.005363150.04782220.114836
1 CAD949.50260.6298108.88810.6696820.5839835.2072712.5043

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD815.81400 NGN
5 USD4079.07000 NGN
10 USD8158.14000 NGN
20 USD16316.28000 NGN
50 USD40790.70000 NGN
100 USD81581.40000 NGN
250 USD203953.50000 NGN
500 USD407907.00000 NGN
1000 USD815814.00000 NGN
2000 USD1631628.00000 NGN
5000 USD4079070.00000 NGN
10000 USD8158140.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00123 USD
5 NGN0.00613 USD
10 NGN0.01226 USD
20 NGN0.02452 USD
50 NGN0.06129 USD
100 NGN0.12258 USD
250 NGN0.30644 USD
500 NGN0.61289 USD
1000 NGN1.22577 USD
2000 NGN2.45154 USD
5000 NGN6.12885 USD
10000 NGN12.25770 USD