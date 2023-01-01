20 US dollars to Laotian kips

Convert USD to LAK at the real exchange rate

20 usd
413830 lak

1.00000 USD = 20691.50000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
How to convert US dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 USD20691.50000 LAK
5 USD103457.50000 LAK
10 USD206915.00000 LAK
20 USD413830.00000 LAK
50 USD1034575.00000 LAK
100 USD2069150.00000 LAK
250 USD5172875.00000 LAK
500 USD10345750.00000 LAK
1000 USD20691500.00000 LAK
2000 USD41383000.00000 LAK
5000 USD103457500.00000 LAK
10000 USD206915000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / US Dollar
1 LAK0.00005 USD
5 LAK0.00024 USD
10 LAK0.00048 USD
20 LAK0.00097 USD
50 LAK0.00242 USD
100 LAK0.00483 USD
250 LAK0.01208 USD
500 LAK0.02416 USD
1000 LAK0.04833 USD
2000 LAK0.09666 USD
5000 LAK0.24164 USD
10000 LAK0.48329 USD