5000 Laotian kips to US dollars

Convert LAK to USD at the real exchange rate

5,000 lak
0.24 usd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00005 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.91750.7978621.524971.3706518.83883.33931.3416
1 EUR1.089910.86961.662071.4938720.531590.83151.46221
1 GBP1.253351.1499511.911321.717923.6106104.4531.68149
1 AUD0.655750.6016610.52319810.89880412.35354.64970.879754

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / US Dollar
1 LAK0.00005 USD
5 LAK0.00024 USD
10 LAK0.00048 USD
20 LAK0.00097 USD
50 LAK0.00242 USD
100 LAK0.00483 USD
250 LAK0.01208 USD
500 LAK0.02416 USD
1000 LAK0.04832 USD
2000 LAK0.09663 USD
5000 LAK0.24158 USD
10000 LAK0.48315 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 USD20697.50000 LAK
5 USD103487.50000 LAK
10 USD206975.00000 LAK
20 USD413950.00000 LAK
50 USD1034875.00000 LAK
100 USD2069750.00000 LAK
250 USD5174375.00000 LAK
500 USD10348750.00000 LAK
1000 USD20697500.00000 LAK
2000 USD41395000.00000 LAK
5000 USD103487500.00000 LAK
10000 USD206975000.00000 LAK