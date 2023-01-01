1 US dollar to Cambodian riels

Convert USD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 usd
4114 khr

1.00000 USD = 4114.00000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 USD4114.00000 KHR
5 USD20570.00000 KHR
10 USD41140.00000 KHR
20 USD82280.00000 KHR
50 USD205700.00000 KHR
100 USD411400.00000 KHR
250 USD1028500.00000 KHR
500 USD2057000.00000 KHR
1000 USD4114000.00000 KHR
2000 USD8228000.00000 KHR
5000 USD20570000.00000 KHR
10000 USD41140000.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / US Dollar
1 KHR0.00024 USD
5 KHR0.00122 USD
10 KHR0.00243 USD
20 KHR0.00486 USD
50 KHR0.01215 USD
100 KHR0.02431 USD
250 KHR0.06077 USD
500 KHR0.12154 USD
1000 KHR0.24307 USD
2000 KHR0.48614 USD
5000 KHR1.21536 USD
10000 KHR2.43072 USD