50 US dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert USD to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 usd
5537.50 bdt

1.00000 USD = 110.75000 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06389590.1145650.001054130.0007047850.0006141580.005487540.0131943
1 INR15.650511.792990.01649760.01103020.009611840.08588240.206497
1 JPY8.728690.55772810.009201160.006151760.005360790.0478990.115169
1 CAD948.65160.6149108.68210.6685950.5826215.2057512.5168

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 USD110.75000 BDT
5 USD553.75000 BDT
10 USD1107.50000 BDT
20 USD2215.00000 BDT
50 USD5537.50000 BDT
100 USD11075.00000 BDT
250 USD27687.50000 BDT
500 USD55375.00000 BDT
1000 USD110750.00000 BDT
2000 USD221500.00000 BDT
5000 USD553750.00000 BDT
10000 USD1107500.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / US Dollar
1 BDT0.00903 USD
5 BDT0.04515 USD
10 BDT0.09029 USD
20 BDT0.18059 USD
50 BDT0.45147 USD
100 BDT0.90294 USD
250 BDT2.25734 USD
500 BDT4.51468 USD
1000 BDT9.02935 USD
2000 BDT18.05870 USD
5000 BDT45.14675 USD
10000 BDT90.29350 USD