50 Bangladeshi takas to US dollars

Convert BDT to USD at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
0.43 usd

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.008517 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00850.0086
Low0.00850.0085
Average0.00850.0085
Change0.07%-0.58%
View full history

1 BDT to USD stats

The performance of BDT to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0085 and a 30 day low of 0.0085. This means the 30 day average was 0.0085. The change for BDT to USD was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0085. This means the 90 day average was 0.0085. The change for BDT to USD was -0.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2730.78483.951.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5160.85691.6351.4997.824
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1760.9024.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / US Dollar
1 BDT0.00852 USD
5 BDT0.04258 USD
10 BDT0.08517 USD
20 BDT0.17034 USD
50 BDT0.42584 USD
100 BDT0.85168 USD
250 BDT2.12920 USD
500 BDT4.25840 USD
1000 BDT8.51680 USD
2000 BDT17.03360 USD
5000 BDT42.58400 USD
10000 BDT85.16800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 USD117.41500 BDT
5 USD587.07500 BDT
10 USD1,174.15000 BDT
20 USD2,348.30000 BDT
50 USD5,870.75000 BDT
100 USD11,741.50000 BDT
250 USD29,353.75000 BDT
500 USD58,707.50000 BDT
1000 USD117,415.00000 BDT
2000 USD234,830.00000 BDT
5000 USD587,075.00000 BDT
10000 USD1,174,150.00000 BDT