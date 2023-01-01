5000 US dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert USD to BAM at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
9,014 bam

1.00000 USD = 1.80280 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
How to convert US dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 USD1.80280 BAM
5 USD9.01400 BAM
10 USD18.02800 BAM
20 USD36.05600 BAM
50 USD90.14000 BAM
100 USD180.28000 BAM
250 USD450.70000 BAM
500 USD901.40000 BAM
1000 USD1802.80000 BAM
2000 USD3605.60000 BAM
5000 USD9014.00000 BAM
10000 USD18028.00000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / US Dollar
1 BAM0.55469 USD
5 BAM2.77346 USD
10 BAM5.54693 USD
20 BAM11.09386 USD
50 BAM27.73465 USD
100 BAM55.46930 USD
250 BAM138.67325 USD
500 BAM277.34650 USD
1000 BAM554.69300 USD
2000 BAM1109.38600 USD
5000 BAM2773.46500 USD
10000 BAM5546.93000 USD