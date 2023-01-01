10 US dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert USD to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 usd
18.02 bam

1.00000 USD = 1.80200 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06394740.1146280.001054770.0007055910.0006148480.005491280.0132081
1 INR15.637911.792530.01649440.01103390.00961490.08587190.206547
1 JPY8.72390.55787110.009201730.006155550.005363870.04790540.115226
1 CAD948.07260.6267108.67510.6689510.582925.2061312.5223

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 USD1.80200 BAM
5 USD9.01000 BAM
10 USD18.02000 BAM
20 USD36.04000 BAM
50 USD90.10000 BAM
100 USD180.20000 BAM
250 USD450.50000 BAM
500 USD901.00000 BAM
1000 USD1802.00000 BAM
2000 USD3604.00000 BAM
5000 USD9010.00000 BAM
10000 USD18020.00000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / US Dollar
1 BAM0.55494 USD
5 BAM2.77469 USD
10 BAM5.54939 USD
20 BAM11.09878 USD
50 BAM27.74695 USD
100 BAM55.49390 USD
250 BAM138.73475 USD
500 BAM277.46950 USD
1000 BAM554.93900 USD
2000 BAM1109.87800 USD
5000 BAM2774.69500 USD
10000 BAM5549.39000 USD