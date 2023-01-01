2000 Tunisian dinars to Turkish liras

Convert TND to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 tnd
18,585.32 try

1.00000 TND = 9.29266 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 TND9.29266 TRY
5 TND46.46330 TRY
10 TND92.92660 TRY
20 TND185.85320 TRY
50 TND464.63300 TRY
100 TND929.26600 TRY
250 TND2323.16500 TRY
500 TND4646.33000 TRY
1000 TND9292.66000 TRY
2000 TND18585.32000 TRY
5000 TND46463.30000 TRY
10000 TND92926.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tunisian Dinar
1 TRY0.10761 TND
5 TRY0.53806 TND
10 TRY1.07612 TND
20 TRY2.15224 TND
50 TRY5.38060 TND
100 TRY10.76120 TND
250 TRY26.90300 TND
500 TRY53.80600 TND
1000 TRY107.61200 TND
2000 TRY215.22400 TND
5000 TRY538.06000 TND
10000 TRY1076.12000 TND