100 Thai bahts to Pakistani rupees

Convert THB to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 thb
808.32 pkr

1.00000 THB = 8.08324 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Pakistani Rupee
1 THB8.08324 PKR
5 THB40.41620 PKR
10 THB80.83240 PKR
20 THB161.66480 PKR
50 THB404.16200 PKR
100 THB808.32400 PKR
250 THB2020.81000 PKR
500 THB4041.62000 PKR
1000 THB8083.24000 PKR
2000 THB16166.48000 PKR
5000 THB40416.20000 PKR
10000 THB80832.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Thai Baht
1 PKR0.12371 THB
5 PKR0.61857 THB
10 PKR1.23713 THB
20 PKR2.47426 THB
50 PKR6.18565 THB
100 PKR12.37130 THB
250 PKR30.92825 THB
500 PKR61.85650 THB
1000 PKR123.71300 THB
2000 PKR247.42600 THB
5000 PKR618.56500 THB
10000 PKR1237.13000 THB