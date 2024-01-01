1 THB to PKR stats

The performance of THB to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7528 and a 30 day low of 7.5816. This means the 30 day average was 7.6642. The change for THB to PKR was 2.24.



The performance of THB to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7528 and a 90 day low of 7.4917. This means the 90 day average was 7.6190. The change for THB to PKR was 2.88.