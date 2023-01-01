1 Thai baht to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert THB to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.11 pen

1.00000 THB = 0.10575 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 THB0.10575 PEN
5 THB0.52877 PEN
10 THB1.05753 PEN
20 THB2.11506 PEN
50 THB5.28765 PEN
100 THB10.57530 PEN
250 THB26.43825 PEN
500 THB52.87650 PEN
1000 THB105.75300 PEN
2000 THB211.50600 PEN
5000 THB528.76500 PEN
10000 THB1057.53000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Thai Baht
1 PEN9.45599 THB
5 PEN47.27995 THB
10 PEN94.55990 THB
20 PEN189.11980 THB
50 PEN472.79950 THB
100 PEN945.59900 THB
250 PEN2363.99750 THB
500 PEN4727.99500 THB
1000 PEN9455.99000 THB
2000 PEN18911.98000 THB
5000 PEN47279.95000 THB
10000 PEN94559.90000 THB