Thai bahts to Mexican pesos today

Convert THB to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
578.05 mxn

฿1.000 THB = Mex$0.5780 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 THB to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58500.5850
Low0.53140.4880
Average0.55580.5202
Change6.47%17.64%
View full history

1 THB to MXN stats

The performance of THB to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5850 and a 30 day low of 0.5314. This means the 30 day average was 0.5558. The change for THB to MXN was 6.47.

The performance of THB to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5850 and a 90 day low of 0.4880. This means the 90 day average was 0.5202. The change for THB to MXN was 17.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95917.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.80819.8821.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.99213.280.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0460.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mexican Peso
1 THB0.57805 MXN
5 THB2.89023 MXN
10 THB5.78045 MXN
20 THB11.56090 MXN
50 THB28.90225 MXN
100 THB57.80450 MXN
250 THB144.51125 MXN
500 THB289.02250 MXN
1000 THB578.04500 MXN
2000 THB1,156.09000 MXN
5000 THB2,890.22500 MXN
10000 THB5,780.45000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Thai Baht
1 MXN1.72997 THB
5 MXN8.64985 THB
10 MXN17.29970 THB
20 MXN34.59940 THB
50 MXN86.49850 THB
100 MXN172.99700 THB
250 MXN432.49250 THB
500 MXN864.98500 THB
1000 MXN1,729.97000 THB
2000 MXN3,459.94000 THB
5000 MXN8,649.85000 THB
10000 MXN17,299.70000 THB