1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SZL to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 szl
0.04 shp

1.00000 SZL = 0.04226 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Saint Helena Pound
1 SZL0.04226 SHP
5 SZL0.21130 SHP
10 SZL0.42260 SHP
20 SZL0.84521 SHP
50 SZL2.11302 SHP
100 SZL4.22604 SHP
250 SZL10.56510 SHP
500 SZL21.13020 SHP
1000 SZL42.26040 SHP
2000 SZL84.52080 SHP
5000 SZL211.30200 SHP
10000 SZL422.60400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SHP23.66280 SZL
5 SHP118.31400 SZL
10 SHP236.62800 SZL
20 SHP473.25600 SZL
50 SHP1183.14000 SZL
100 SHP2366.28000 SZL
250 SHP5915.70000 SZL
500 SHP11831.40000 SZL
1000 SHP23662.80000 SZL
2000 SHP47325.60000 SZL
5000 SHP118314.00000 SZL
10000 SHP236628.00000 SZL