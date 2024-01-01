Salvadoran colóns to Romanian leus today

Convert SVC to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
514.34 ron

₡1.000 SVC = L0.5143 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
SVC to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 SVC to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52120.5326
Low0.50820.5082
Average0.51500.5224
Change-0.98%-1.53%
1 SVC to RON stats

The performance of SVC to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5212 and a 30 day low of 0.5082. This means the 30 day average was 0.5150. The change for SVC to RON was -0.98.

The performance of SVC to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5326 and a 90 day low of 0.5082. This means the 90 day average was 0.5224. The change for SVC to RON was -1.53.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Romanian Leu
1 SVC0.51434 RON
5 SVC2.57168 RON
10 SVC5.14335 RON
20 SVC10.28670 RON
50 SVC25.71675 RON
100 SVC51.43350 RON
250 SVC128.58375 RON
500 SVC257.16750 RON
1000 SVC514.33500 RON
2000 SVC1,028.67000 RON
5000 SVC2,571.67500 RON
10000 SVC5,143.35000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Salvadoran Colón
1 RON1.94426 SVC
5 RON9.72130 SVC
10 RON19.44260 SVC
20 RON38.88520 SVC
50 RON97.21300 SVC
100 RON194.42600 SVC
250 RON486.06500 SVC
500 RON972.13000 SVC
1000 RON1,944.26000 SVC
2000 RON3,888.52000 SVC
5000 RON9,721.30000 SVC
10000 RON19,442.60000 SVC