Salvadoran colón to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Romanian leus is currently 0.514 today, reflecting a 0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.515 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.509 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.