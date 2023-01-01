250 Salvadoran colóns to Romanian leus

Convert SVC to RON at the real exchange rate

250 svc
129.69 ron

1.00000 SVC = 0.51875 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.094191.18781.661880.868051.4653820.55031.79729
1 USD0.914183.3451.518950.7933671.3393518.78281.64271
1 INR0.01096640.011998310.01822480.009519080.016070.2253620.0197098
1 AUD0.6017270.6583554.870210.5223130.88176112.36571.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colóns

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Romanian Leu
1 SVC0.51875 RON
5 SVC2.59375 RON
10 SVC5.18749 RON
20 SVC10.37498 RON
50 SVC25.93745 RON
100 SVC51.87490 RON
250 SVC129.68725 RON
500 SVC259.37450 RON
1000 SVC518.74900 RON
2000 SVC1037.49800 RON
5000 SVC2593.74500 RON
10000 SVC5187.49000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Salvadoran Colón
1 RON1.92772 SVC
5 RON9.63860 SVC
10 RON19.27720 SVC
20 RON38.55440 SVC
50 RON96.38600 SVC
100 RON192.77200 SVC
250 RON481.93000 SVC
500 RON963.86000 SVC
1000 RON1927.72000 SVC
2000 RON3855.44000 SVC
5000 RON9638.60000 SVC
10000 RON19277.20000 SVC