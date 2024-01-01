Salvadoran colóns to Qatari rials today

Convert SVC to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
416.63 qar

₡1.000 SVC = QR0.4166 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 SVC to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41730.4173
Low0.41660.4166
Average0.41670.4167
Change-0.01%-0.02%
1 SVC to QAR stats

The performance of SVC to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4173 and a 30 day low of 0.4166. This means the 30 day average was 0.4167. The change for SVC to QAR was -0.01.

The performance of SVC to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4173 and a 90 day low of 0.4166. This means the 90 day average was 0.4167. The change for SVC to QAR was -0.02.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Qatari Rial
1 SVC0.41663 QAR
5 SVC2.08317 QAR
10 SVC4.16634 QAR
20 SVC8.33268 QAR
50 SVC20.83170 QAR
100 SVC41.66340 QAR
250 SVC104.15850 QAR
500 SVC208.31700 QAR
1000 SVC416.63400 QAR
2000 SVC833.26800 QAR
5000 SVC2,083.17000 QAR
10000 SVC4,166.34000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Salvadoran Colón
1 QAR2.40019 SVC
5 QAR12.00095 SVC
10 QAR24.00190 SVC
20 QAR48.00380 SVC
50 QAR120.00950 SVC
100 QAR240.01900 SVC
250 QAR600.04750 SVC
500 QAR1,200.09500 SVC
1000 QAR2,400.19000 SVC
2000 QAR4,800.38000 SVC
5000 QAR12,000.95000 SVC
10000 QAR24,001.90000 SVC