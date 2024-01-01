Salvadoran colóns to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SVC to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
5,326.86 mur

₡1.000 SVC = ₨5.327 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 SVC to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.32695.6191
Low5.26775.2438
Average5.29465.3745
Change0.35%1.58%
1 SVC to MUR stats

The performance of SVC to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3269 and a 30 day low of 5.2677. This means the 30 day average was 5.2946. The change for SVC to MUR was 0.35.

The performance of SVC to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6191 and a 90 day low of 5.2438. This means the 90 day average was 5.3745. The change for SVC to MUR was 1.58.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Mauritian Rupee
1 SVC5.32686 MUR
5 SVC26.63430 MUR
10 SVC53.26860 MUR
20 SVC106.53720 MUR
50 SVC266.34300 MUR
100 SVC532.68600 MUR
250 SVC1,331.71500 MUR
500 SVC2,663.43000 MUR
1000 SVC5,326.86000 MUR
2000 SVC10,653.72000 MUR
5000 SVC26,634.30000 MUR
10000 SVC53,268.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 MUR0.18773 SVC
5 MUR0.93864 SVC
10 MUR1.87728 SVC
20 MUR3.75456 SVC
50 MUR9.38640 SVC
100 MUR18.77280 SVC
250 MUR46.93200 SVC
500 MUR93.86400 SVC
1000 MUR187.72800 SVC
2000 MUR375.45600 SVC
5000 MUR938.64000 SVC
10000 MUR1,877.28000 SVC