Salvadoran colón to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Mauritian rupees is currently 5.327 today, reflecting a 0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.331 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.274 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.