Salvadoran colóns to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SVC to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
55,188.60 kzt

₡1.000 SVC = ₸55.19 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 SVC to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.317155.3171
Low54.384651.0989
Average54.869653.9784
Change0.66%8.00%
View full history

1 SVC to KZT stats

The performance of SVC to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.3171 and a 30 day low of 54.3846. This means the 30 day average was 54.8696. The change for SVC to KZT was 0.66.

The performance of SVC to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3171 and a 90 day low of 51.0989. This means the 90 day average was 53.9784. The change for SVC to KZT was 8.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7741.6510.8431.44419.8811.79
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9921.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20610.5110.87512.0451.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SVC55.18860 KZT
5 SVC275.94300 KZT
10 SVC551.88600 KZT
20 SVC1,103.77200 KZT
50 SVC2,759.43000 KZT
100 SVC5,518.86000 KZT
250 SVC13,797.15000 KZT
500 SVC27,594.30000 KZT
1000 SVC55,188.60000 KZT
2000 SVC110,377.20000 KZT
5000 SVC275,943.00000 KZT
10000 SVC551,886.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Salvadoran Colón
1 KZT0.01812 SVC
5 KZT0.09060 SVC
10 KZT0.18120 SVC
20 KZT0.36239 SVC
50 KZT0.90598 SVC
100 KZT1.81197 SVC
250 KZT4.52992 SVC
500 KZT9.05985 SVC
1000 KZT18.11970 SVC
2000 KZT36.23940 SVC
5000 KZT90.59850 SVC
10000 KZT181.19700 SVC