Salvadoran colóns to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SVC to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
14,717 kes

₡1.000 SVC = Ksh14.72 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 SVC to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.833115.2034
Low14.684614.6211
Average14.738314.7698
Change-0.79%-1.05%
View full history

1 SVC to KES stats

The performance of SVC to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8331 and a 30 day low of 14.6846. This means the 30 day average was 14.7383. The change for SVC to KES was -0.79.

The performance of SVC to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.2034 and a 90 day low of 14.6211. This means the 90 day average was 14.7698. The change for SVC to KES was -1.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7841.6510.8431.44419.8831.79
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9921.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20210.5110.87512.0441.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 SVC14.71660 KES
5 SVC73.58300 KES
10 SVC147.16600 KES
20 SVC294.33200 KES
50 SVC735.83000 KES
100 SVC1,471.66000 KES
250 SVC3,679.15000 KES
500 SVC7,358.30000 KES
1000 SVC14,716.60000 KES
2000 SVC29,433.20000 KES
5000 SVC73,583.00000 KES
10000 SVC147,166.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 KES0.06795 SVC
5 KES0.33975 SVC
10 KES0.67951 SVC
20 KES1.35901 SVC
50 KES3.39753 SVC
100 KES6.79506 SVC
250 KES16.98765 SVC
500 KES33.97530 SVC
1000 KES67.95060 SVC
2000 KES135.90120 SVC
5000 KES339.75300 SVC
10000 KES679.50600 SVC