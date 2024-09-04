Salvadoran colón to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Kenyan shillings is currently 14.717 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 14.743 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 14.702 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.