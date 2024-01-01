Salvadoran colóns to Japanese yen today
Convert SVC to JPY at the real exchange rate
SVC to JPY conversion chart
1 SVC = 16.59310 JPY
0
|1 SVC to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.0554
|18.4680
|Low
|16.4486
|16.4486
|Average
|16.6968
|17.5451
|Change
|-0.39%
|-6.73%
|View full history
1 SVC to JPY stats
The performance of SVC to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.0554 and a 30 day low of 16.4486. This means the 30 day average was 16.6968. The change for SVC to JPY was -0.39.
The performance of SVC to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4680 and a 90 day low of 16.4486. This means the 90 day average was 17.5451. The change for SVC to JPY was -6.73.
|Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Japanese Yen
|1 SVC
|16.59310 JPY
|5 SVC
|82.96550 JPY
|10 SVC
|165.93100 JPY
|20 SVC
|331.86200 JPY
|50 SVC
|829.65500 JPY
|100 SVC
|1,659.31000 JPY
|250 SVC
|4,148.27500 JPY
|500 SVC
|8,296.55000 JPY
|1000 SVC
|16,593.10000 JPY
|2000 SVC
|33,186.20000 JPY
|5000 SVC
|82,965.50000 JPY
|10000 SVC
|165,931.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Salvadoran Colón
|100 JPY
|6.02659 SVC
|1000 JPY
|60.26590 SVC
|1500 JPY
|90.39885 SVC
|2000 JPY
|120.53180 SVC
|3000 JPY
|180.79770 SVC
|5000 JPY
|301.32950 SVC
|5400 JPY
|325.43586 SVC
|10000 JPY
|602.65900 SVC
|15000 JPY
|903.98850 SVC
|20000 JPY
|1,205.31800 SVC
|25000 JPY
|1,506.64750 SVC
|30000 JPY
|1,807.97700 SVC