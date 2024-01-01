Salvadoran colóns to Japanese yen today

Convert SVC to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
16,593 jpy

₡1.000 SVC = ¥16.59 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
SVC to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JPY
1 SVC to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.055418.4680
Low16.448616.4486
Average16.696817.5451
Change-0.39%-6.73%
1 SVC to JPY stats

The performance of SVC to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.0554 and a 30 day low of 16.4486. This means the 30 day average was 16.6968. The change for SVC to JPY was -0.39.

The performance of SVC to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4680 and a 90 day low of 16.4486. This means the 90 day average was 17.5451. The change for SVC to JPY was -6.73.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Japanese Yen
1 SVC16.59310 JPY
5 SVC82.96550 JPY
10 SVC165.93100 JPY
20 SVC331.86200 JPY
50 SVC829.65500 JPY
100 SVC1,659.31000 JPY
250 SVC4,148.27500 JPY
500 SVC8,296.55000 JPY
1000 SVC16,593.10000 JPY
2000 SVC33,186.20000 JPY
5000 SVC82,965.50000 JPY
10000 SVC165,931.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Salvadoran Colón
100 JPY6.02659 SVC
1000 JPY60.26590 SVC
1500 JPY90.39885 SVC
2000 JPY120.53180 SVC
3000 JPY180.79770 SVC
5000 JPY301.32950 SVC
5400 JPY325.43586 SVC
10000 JPY602.65900 SVC
15000 JPY903.98850 SVC
20000 JPY1,205.31800 SVC
25000 JPY1,506.64750 SVC
30000 JPY1,807.97700 SVC