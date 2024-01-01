Salvadoran colóns to Hungarian forints today
Convert SVC to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SVC to HUF conversion chart
1 SVC = 40.77160 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SVC to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|41.6230
|42.5255
|Low
|40.1907
|40.1907
|Average
|40.8000
|41.3762
|Change
|-1.53%
|-0.37%
|View full history
1 SVC to HUF stats
The performance of SVC to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.6230 and a 30 day low of 40.1907. This means the 30 day average was 40.8000. The change for SVC to HUF was -1.53.
The performance of SVC to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.5255 and a 90 day low of 40.1907. This means the 90 day average was 41.3762. The change for SVC to HUF was -0.37.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Hungarian Forint
|1 SVC
|40.77160 HUF
|5 SVC
|203.85800 HUF
|10 SVC
|407.71600 HUF
|20 SVC
|815.43200 HUF
|50 SVC
|2,038.58000 HUF
|100 SVC
|4,077.16000 HUF
|250 SVC
|10,192.90000 HUF
|500 SVC
|20,385.80000 HUF
|1000 SVC
|40,771.60000 HUF
|2000 SVC
|81,543.20000 HUF
|5000 SVC
|203,858.00000 HUF
|10000 SVC
|407,716.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Salvadoran Colón
|2000 HUF
|49.05380 SVC
|5000 HUF
|122.63450 SVC
|10000 HUF
|245.26900 SVC
|15000 HUF
|367.90350 SVC
|20000 HUF
|490.53800 SVC
|30000 HUF
|735.80700 SVC
|40000 HUF
|981.07600 SVC
|50000 HUF
|1,226.34500 SVC
|60000 HUF
|1,471.61400 SVC
|100000 HUF
|2,452.69000 SVC
|150000 HUF
|3,679.03500 SVC
|200000 HUF
|4,905.38000 SVC