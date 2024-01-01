10 thousand Hungarian forints to Salvadoran colóns

Convert HUF to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
245.15 svc

Ft1.000 HUF = ₡0.02452 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
HUF to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SVC
1 HUF to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02490.0249
Low0.02400.0235
Average0.02450.0242
Change2.20%0.66%
View full history

1 HUF to SVC stats

The performance of HUF to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0249 and a 30 day low of 0.0240. This means the 30 day average was 0.0245. The change for HUF to SVC was 2.20.

The performance of HUF to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0249 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0242. The change for HUF to SVC was 0.66.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Salvadoran Colón
2000 HUF49.03020 SVC
5000 HUF122.57550 SVC
10000 HUF245.15100 SVC
15000 HUF367.72650 SVC
20000 HUF490.30200 SVC
30000 HUF735.45300 SVC
40000 HUF980.60400 SVC
50000 HUF1,225.75500 SVC
60000 HUF1,470.90600 SVC
100000 HUF2,451.51000 SVC
150000 HUF3,677.26500 SVC
200000 HUF4,903.02000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Hungarian Forint
1 SVC40.79120 HUF
5 SVC203.95600 HUF
10 SVC407.91200 HUF
20 SVC815.82400 HUF
50 SVC2,039.56000 HUF
100 SVC4,079.12000 HUF
250 SVC10,197.80000 HUF
500 SVC20,395.60000 HUF
1000 SVC40,791.20000 HUF
2000 SVC81,582.40000 HUF
5000 SVC203,956.00000 HUF
10000 SVC407,912.00000 HUF