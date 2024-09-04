Salvadoran colón to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Hungarian forints is currently 40.761 today, reflecting a 0.498% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.501% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 40.864 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 40.158 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.