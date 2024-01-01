Saint Helena pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SHP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
4,964.44 pen

£1.000 SHP = S/.4.964 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
SHP to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 SHP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.96444.9644
Low4.73684.7368
Average4.86244.8384
Change3.94%3.33%
View full history

1 SHP to PEN stats

The performance of SHP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9644 and a 30 day low of 4.7368. This means the 30 day average was 4.8624. The change for SHP to PEN was 3.94.

The performance of SHP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9644 and a 90 day low of 4.7368. This means the 90 day average was 4.8384. The change for SHP to PEN was 3.33.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.971.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5661.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8561.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0640.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SHP4.96444 PEN
5 SHP24.82220 PEN
10 SHP49.64440 PEN
20 SHP99.28880 PEN
50 SHP248.22200 PEN
100 SHP496.44400 PEN
250 SHP1,241.11000 PEN
500 SHP2,482.22000 PEN
1000 SHP4,964.44000 PEN
2000 SHP9,928.88000 PEN
5000 SHP24,822.20000 PEN
10000 SHP49,644.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Saint Helena Pound
1 PEN0.20143 SHP
5 PEN1.00717 SHP
10 PEN2.01433 SHP
20 PEN4.02866 SHP
50 PEN10.07165 SHP
100 PEN20.14330 SHP
250 PEN50.35825 SHP
500 PEN100.71650 SHP
1000 PEN201.43300 SHP
2000 PEN402.86600 SHP
5000 PEN1,007.16500 SHP
10000 PEN2,014.33000 SHP