Saint Helena pound to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 4.964 today, reflecting a 0.222% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.112% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 4.964 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.916 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.295% increase in value.