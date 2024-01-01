Saint Helena pounds to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SHP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
5,729.51 myr

£1.000 SHP = RM5.730 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
SHP to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MYR
1 SHP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.78156.0670
Low5.63825.6382
Average5.70745.8967
Change-0.37%-4.70%
1 SHP to MYR stats

The performance of SHP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7815 and a 30 day low of 5.6382. This means the 30 day average was 5.7074. The change for SHP to MYR was -0.37.

The performance of SHP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0670 and a 90 day low of 5.6382. This means the 90 day average was 5.8967. The change for SHP to MYR was -4.70.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.4891.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8551.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0650.9091.085

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SHP5.72951 MYR
5 SHP28.64755 MYR
10 SHP57.29510 MYR
20 SHP114.59020 MYR
50 SHP286.47550 MYR
100 SHP572.95100 MYR
250 SHP1,432.37750 MYR
500 SHP2,864.75500 MYR
1000 SHP5,729.51000 MYR
2000 SHP11,459.02000 MYR
5000 SHP28,647.55000 MYR
10000 SHP57,295.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saint Helena Pound
1 MYR0.17454 SHP
5 MYR0.87268 SHP
10 MYR1.74535 SHP
20 MYR3.49070 SHP
50 MYR8.72675 SHP
100 MYR17.45350 SHP
250 MYR43.63375 SHP
500 MYR87.26750 SHP
1000 MYR174.53500 SHP
2000 MYR349.07000 SHP
5000 MYR872.67500 SHP
10000 MYR1,745.35000 SHP