Saint Helena pounds to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SHP to MYR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = RM5.641 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
SHP to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 SHP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.71015.7815
Low5.61855.4995
Average5.65925.6399
Change0.42%-2.39%
1 SHP to MYR stats

The performance of SHP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7101 and a 30 day low of 5.6185. This means the 30 day average was 5.6592. The change for SHP to MYR was 0.42.

The performance of SHP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7815 and a 90 day low of 5.4995. This means the 90 day average was 5.6399. The change for SHP to MYR was -2.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0621.3971.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69922.8321.7662.153
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41519.0131.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7790.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SHP5.64146 MYR
5 SHP28.20730 MYR
10 SHP56.41460 MYR
20 SHP112.82920 MYR
50 SHP282.07300 MYR
100 SHP564.14600 MYR
250 SHP1,410.36500 MYR
500 SHP2,820.73000 MYR
1000 SHP5,641.46000 MYR
2000 SHP11,282.92000 MYR
5000 SHP28,207.30000 MYR
10000 SHP56,414.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saint Helena Pound
1 MYR0.17726 SHP
5 MYR0.88630 SHP
10 MYR1.77259 SHP
20 MYR3.54518 SHP
50 MYR8.86295 SHP
100 MYR17.72590 SHP
250 MYR44.31475 SHP
500 MYR88.62950 SHP
1000 MYR177.25900 SHP
2000 MYR354.51800 SHP
5000 MYR886.29500 SHP
10000 MYR1,772.59000 SHP