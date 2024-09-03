Saint Helena pound to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Malaysian ringgits is currently 5.729 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.620% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 5.765 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5.664 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.451% increase in value.