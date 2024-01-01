Saint Helena pounds to Cambodian riels today

Convert SHP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
5,342,850 khr

£1.000 SHP = ៛5,343 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 SHP to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,401.25005,401.2500
Low5,211.24005,185.7600
Average5,306.31235,274.6471
Change1.73%1.69%
View full history

1 SHP to KHR stats

The performance of SHP to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,401.2500 and a 30 day low of 5,211.2400. This means the 30 day average was 5,306.3123. The change for SHP to KHR was 1.73.

The performance of SHP to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,401.2500 and a 90 day low of 5,185.7600. This means the 90 day average was 5,274.6471. The change for SHP to KHR was 1.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8561.4971.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.0610.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 SHP5,342.85000 KHR
5 SHP26,714.25000 KHR
10 SHP53,428.50000 KHR
20 SHP106,857.00000 KHR
50 SHP267,142.50000 KHR
100 SHP534,285.00000 KHR
250 SHP1,335,712.50000 KHR
500 SHP2,671,425.00000 KHR
1000 SHP5,342,850.00000 KHR
2000 SHP10,685,700.00000 KHR
5000 SHP26,714,250.00000 KHR
10000 SHP53,428,500.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Saint Helena Pound
1 KHR0.00019 SHP
5 KHR0.00094 SHP
10 KHR0.00187 SHP
20 KHR0.00374 SHP
50 KHR0.00936 SHP
100 KHR0.01872 SHP
250 KHR0.04679 SHP
500 KHR0.09358 SHP
1000 KHR0.18717 SHP
2000 KHR0.37433 SHP
5000 KHR0.93583 SHP
10000 KHR1.87166 SHP