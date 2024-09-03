Saint Helena pound to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Cambodian riels is currently 5,342.850 today, reflecting a -0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.996% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 5,396.820 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 5,329.940 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.