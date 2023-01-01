1 Swedish krona to Uzbekistan soms

Convert SEK to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 sek
1,176.97 uzs

1.00000 SEK = 1176.97000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Uzbekistan Som
1 SEK1176.97000 UZS
5 SEK5884.85000 UZS
10 SEK11769.70000 UZS
20 SEK23539.40000 UZS
50 SEK58848.50000 UZS
100 SEK117697.00000 UZS
250 SEK294242.50000 UZS
500 SEK588485.00000 UZS
1000 SEK1176970.00000 UZS
2000 SEK2353940.00000 UZS
5000 SEK5884850.00000 UZS
10000 SEK11769700.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swedish Krona
1 UZS0.00085 SEK
5 UZS0.00425 SEK
10 UZS0.00850 SEK
20 UZS0.01699 SEK
50 UZS0.04248 SEK
100 UZS0.08496 SEK
250 UZS0.21241 SEK
500 UZS0.42482 SEK
1000 UZS0.84964 SEK
2000 UZS1.69927 SEK
5000 UZS4.24818 SEK
10000 UZS8.49636 SEK