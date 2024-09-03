Swedish krona to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,226.650 today, reflecting a -0.583% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.562% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,246.890 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,224.280 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.