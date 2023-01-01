5000 Swedish kronor to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SEK to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 sek
1,126.37 top

1.00000 SEK = 0.22527 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.22527 TOP
5 SEK1.12637 TOP
10 SEK2.25273 TOP
20 SEK4.50546 TOP
50 SEK11.26365 TOP
100 SEK22.52730 TOP
250 SEK56.31825 TOP
500 SEK112.63650 TOP
1000 SEK225.27300 TOP
2000 SEK450.54600 TOP
5000 SEK1126.36500 TOP
10000 SEK2252.73000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.43906 SEK
5 TOP22.19530 SEK
10 TOP44.39060 SEK
20 TOP88.78120 SEK
50 TOP221.95300 SEK
100 TOP443.90600 SEK
250 TOP1109.76500 SEK
500 TOP2219.53000 SEK
1000 TOP4439.06000 SEK
2000 TOP8878.12000 SEK
5000 TOP22195.30000 SEK
10000 TOP44390.60000 SEK