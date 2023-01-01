10 Tongan paʻangas to Swedish kronor

Convert TOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 top
44.52 sek

1.00000 TOP = 4.45182 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.45182 SEK
5 TOP22.25910 SEK
10 TOP44.51820 SEK
20 TOP89.03640 SEK
50 TOP222.59100 SEK
100 TOP445.18200 SEK
250 TOP1112.95500 SEK
500 TOP2225.91000 SEK
1000 TOP4451.82000 SEK
2000 TOP8903.64000 SEK
5000 TOP22259.10000 SEK
10000 TOP44518.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.22463 TOP
5 SEK1.12313 TOP
10 SEK2.24627 TOP
20 SEK4.49254 TOP
50 SEK11.23135 TOP
100 SEK22.46270 TOP
250 SEK56.15675 TOP
500 SEK112.31350 TOP
1000 SEK224.62700 TOP
2000 SEK449.25400 TOP
5000 SEK1123.13500 TOP
10000 SEK2246.27000 TOP