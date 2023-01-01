10 Tongan paʻangas to Swedish kronor

Convert TOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 top
46.43 sek

1.00000 TOP = 4.64303 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36 UTC
TOP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.64303 SEK
5 TOP23.21515 SEK
10 TOP46.43030 SEK
20 TOP92.86060 SEK
50 TOP232.15150 SEK
100 TOP464.30300 SEK
250 TOP1160.75750 SEK
500 TOP2321.51500 SEK
1000 TOP4643.03000 SEK
2000 TOP9286.06000 SEK
5000 TOP23215.15000 SEK
10000 TOP46430.30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.21538 TOP
5 SEK1.07689 TOP
10 SEK2.15377 TOP
20 SEK4.30754 TOP
50 SEK10.76885 TOP
100 SEK21.53770 TOP
250 SEK53.84425 TOP
500 SEK107.68850 TOP
1000 SEK215.37700 TOP
2000 SEK430.75400 TOP
5000 SEK1076.88500 TOP
10000 SEK2153.77000 TOP