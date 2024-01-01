10 Swedish kronor to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SEK to TOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = T$0.2143 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
SEK to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TOP
1 SEK to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22220.2312
Low0.21280.2128
Average0.21710.2225
Change-3.45%-6.20%
1 SEK to TOP stats

The performance of SEK to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2222 and a 30 day low of 0.2128. This means the 30 day average was 0.2171. The change for SEK to TOP was -3.45.

The performance of SEK to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2312 and a 90 day low of 0.2128. This means the 90 day average was 0.2225. The change for SEK to TOP was -6.20.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.21433 TOP
5 SEK1.07165 TOP
10 SEK2.14330 TOP
20 SEK4.28660 TOP
50 SEK10.71650 TOP
100 SEK21.43300 TOP
250 SEK53.58250 TOP
500 SEK107.16500 TOP
1000 SEK214.33000 TOP
2000 SEK428.66000 TOP
5000 SEK1,071.65000 TOP
10000 SEK2,143.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.66570 SEK
5 TOP23.32850 SEK
10 TOP46.65700 SEK
20 TOP93.31400 SEK
50 TOP233.28500 SEK
100 TOP466.57000 SEK
250 TOP1,166.42500 SEK
500 TOP2,332.85000 SEK
1000 TOP4,665.70000 SEK
2000 TOP9,331.40000 SEK
5000 TOP23,328.50000 SEK
10000 TOP46,657.00000 SEK