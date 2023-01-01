5000 Tongan paʻangas to Swedish kronor

Convert TOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

5,000 top
23,216.80 sek

1.00000 TOP = 4.64336 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37 UTC
TOP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Swedish Krona
1 TOP4.64336 SEK
5 TOP23.21680 SEK
10 TOP46.43360 SEK
20 TOP92.86720 SEK
50 TOP232.16800 SEK
100 TOP464.33600 SEK
250 TOP1160.84000 SEK
500 TOP2321.68000 SEK
1000 TOP4643.36000 SEK
2000 TOP9286.72000 SEK
5000 TOP23216.80000 SEK
10000 TOP46433.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SEK0.21536 TOP
5 SEK1.07681 TOP
10 SEK2.15361 TOP
20 SEK4.30722 TOP
50 SEK10.76805 TOP
100 SEK21.53610 TOP
250 SEK53.84025 TOP
500 SEK107.68050 TOP
1000 SEK215.36100 TOP
2000 SEK430.72200 TOP
5000 SEK1076.80500 TOP
10000 SEK2153.61000 TOP